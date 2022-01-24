Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.