Jetcoin Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $258,975.39 and $63,140.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

