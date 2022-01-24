Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.57. 235,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

