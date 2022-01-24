Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,878.50

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,878.50 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($25.65), with a volume of 550225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($27.02).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.71) to GBX 2,290 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.20) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.25) to GBX 2,320 ($31.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,502 ($34.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,066.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,577.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.31) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($563.65). Also, insider Doug Webb purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,073 ($28.28) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($70,712.24). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

