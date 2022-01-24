Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.46 on Monday, hitting $215.45. 213,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

