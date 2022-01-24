Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Deere & Company stock traded down $13.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.99. 34,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.63. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

