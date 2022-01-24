Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,420 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $105,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 340,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 21,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,307. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

