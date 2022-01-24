Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.07 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VO traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

