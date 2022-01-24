Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.58 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 26.01% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,582,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.46. 11,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

