Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $718.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 4.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $718,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.92. 9,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average of $283.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.76 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

