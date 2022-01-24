Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,875 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

