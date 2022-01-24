Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 317 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $77.58. 464,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,359,768. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.