JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €21.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.87.

RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

