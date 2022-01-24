JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €220.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €210.64 ($239.37).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €193.25 ($219.60) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €193.03. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

