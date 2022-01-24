JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target to €9.80

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

