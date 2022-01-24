JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $176.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $150.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.