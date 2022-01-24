JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $5.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.90 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.