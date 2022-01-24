JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($67.68) to GBX 6,000 ($81.87) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 5,600 ($76.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,800.00.

WZZZY stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

