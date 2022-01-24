Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $176.00 at Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s previous close.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $94.84 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

