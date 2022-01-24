KBC Group NV Has $53,000 Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.