KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2,187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $32.60 on Monday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

