KBC Group NV Sells 14,549 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.53 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

