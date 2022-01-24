KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. KE has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $81,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

