Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.61 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

