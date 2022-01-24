KeyCorp Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

