KeyCorp Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $34.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.77.

NYSE FIGS opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. FIGS has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

