Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRC opened at $63.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

