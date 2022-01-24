Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,245 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

