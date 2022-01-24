Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 29,559 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23,274.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,559 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average is $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

