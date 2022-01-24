Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.00. 41,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,384. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

