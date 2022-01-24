Kings Point Capital Management Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 426,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

