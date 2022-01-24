Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will work in its favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide sees a rise in prices for full-year 2021. However, higher raw material and production costs may hurt its margins. Supply-chain disruptions may also affect its performance. Kronos Worldwide has also underperformed the industry over a year. “

KRO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE:KRO opened at $14.66 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

