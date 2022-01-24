KUN One Day Volume Reaches $872.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $25.97 or 0.00077614 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $51,931.98 and approximately $872.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

