Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBAI stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

