Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $605.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $679.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

