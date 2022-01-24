Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Lamb Weston also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lamb Weston by 87.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $210,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $64.86. 1,856,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,771. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.