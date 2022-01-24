Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth $99,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

