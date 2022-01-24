Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LABP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $157,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.