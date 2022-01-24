Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on January 31st (NASDAQ:LSPRU)

Larkspur Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 31st. Larkspur Health Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:LSPRU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

