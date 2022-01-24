Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.
