Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

