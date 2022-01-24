Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $148.30

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.30 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 148.40 ($2.02), with a volume of 4427687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.18).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.87) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 134,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £250,015.62 ($341,131.97).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.