LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LMAT traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $920.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

