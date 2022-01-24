Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Lemonade worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,037 shares of company stock worth $1,827,698 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

