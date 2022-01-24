Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $141.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

