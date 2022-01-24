Liberum Capital Downgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Sell

Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,312.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

