Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on the stock.
LON:SHG opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.06. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25).
About Shanta Gold
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.