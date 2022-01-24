Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

LON:SHG opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.06. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

