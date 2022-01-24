Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Linde worth $2,355,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde stock opened at $317.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

