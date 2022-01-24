Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,965 ($26.81) to GBX 1,850 ($25.24) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($32.30) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,650 ($22.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($34.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,075.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

