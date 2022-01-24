Loopring (LRC) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $431.53 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,247,433 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

